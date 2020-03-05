Sach Kahoon Toe: A Handy Guide to Living Life the Neena Gupta Way

When it comes to life advice, who knew that actor Neena Gupta would have all the answers? Like most celebrities, Neena Gupta is incredibly active on social media. But what’s surprising is that she’s also her candid best.

A while ago, Gupta started her own Instagram video series titled ‘Sach Kahoon Toe,’ in which she gets honest about all things under the sun. From advising women against the dangers of falling for married men to speaking up about the struggle of ‘feeling alone’, Gupta has a pearl of wisdom for every challenge that life might throw your way.

Check it out!