Nagpur Police Showered With Flowers During Lockdown Route March

Recently, the official Twitter account of Nagpur City Police posted a video in which the cops are marching through a locality in Nagpur. The cops can be seen marching, as citizens stand on the sidelines and shower them with flowers. The people standing on the footpath are following social distancing rules and not huddled together. The route march was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Sahu who led a group of 60 policemen.

The tweet reads, “Thank you #Nagpur for the affection that you showered on our team! A proud moment for all of us during Gittikhadan Route March under DCP Zone 2, Vinita S. @IamVinitaa”

Take a look: