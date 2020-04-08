Nagpur Police Showered With Flowers During Lockdown Route March
In these troubling times when the world is collectively fighting off the novel coronavirus, every gesture of appreciation makes a difference. PM Modi has repeatedly been reminding us that it’s important to thank those at the forefront of combating COVID-19. From doctors to police to people who are making essentials available to us in these trying times, each person deserves to be applauded.
Recently, the official Twitter account of Nagpur City Police posted a video in which the cops are marching through a locality in Nagpur. The cops can be seen marching, as citizens stand on the sidelines and shower them with flowers. The people standing on the footpath are following social distancing rules and not huddled together. The route march was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Sahu who led a group of 60 policemen.
The tweet reads, “Thank you #Nagpur for the affection that you showered on our team! A proud moment for all of us during Gittikhadan Route March under DCP Zone 2, Vinita S. @IamVinitaa”
Take a look:
Nagpur police have been carrying out regular route marches across several areas in Nagpur. Nagpur Police also recently took to Twitter to assure people that “We are working on ground to keep you safe.”
Here are some photos of the same:
Nagpur netizens were extremely pleased by the sight of cops performing their duties so sincerely.
Across the country, people are finding ways to make service providers feel appreciated. Recently the residents of a gated community in Chennai pasted a 'Thank You' note right below the quarantine sticker pasted by the GCC (Greater Chennai Corporation), outside the home of an Air India Pilot, Captain Manish Sharma.
This feel-good gesture by the members of the community gave Twitterati the warm fuzzies, and for good reason. Typically, in a number of cases, people who have had quarantine stickers stuck outside their homes are being met with unnecessary fear, discrimination, and are being unduly ostracised. Which is why this gesture came as a pleasant surprise!
