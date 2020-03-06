Muslim Groom Dons a Turban to Honour Sikhs on His Wedding Day
In light of the protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence in north-east Delhi, another episode of compassion restores our faith in humanity.

On 1 March, Abdul Hakeem, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib’s Panjoli village in Punjab, wore a turban on his wedding day to show respect to the Sikhs who helped the Muslim community with food and shelter during the Delhi violence.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The wedding, that took place in Gidderbaha (Punjab), saw the groom as well as over 100 Muslims sporting turbans to promote communal harmony.

In an interview, the groom shared how all the guests at the weding were appreciative of the gesture. Abdul's father-in-law, Saleem Khan, too praised his decision.

“My son-in-law has sent forth a message of communal harmony. A true Muslim is not just identified by his cap but also by his honesty. In a similar way, a true Sikh’s identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi.
Saleem Khan (Abdul’s father-in-law)

Impressed by the heart-warming gesture, netizens kept re-sharing the story on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

