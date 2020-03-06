Muslim Groom Dons a Turban to Honour Sikhs on His Wedding Day
In light of the protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence in north-east Delhi, another episode of compassion restores our faith in humanity.
On 1 March, Abdul Hakeem, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib’s Panjoli village in Punjab, wore a turban on his wedding day to show respect to the Sikhs who helped the Muslim community with food and shelter during the Delhi violence.
The wedding, that took place in Gidderbaha (Punjab), saw the groom as well as over 100 Muslims sporting turbans to promote communal harmony.
In an interview, the groom shared how all the guests at the weding were appreciative of the gesture. Abdul's father-in-law, Saleem Khan, too praised his decision.
Impressed by the heart-warming gesture, netizens kept re-sharing the story on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets here:
