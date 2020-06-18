Mumbai Police is full of Good Samaritans and their Instagram page constantly keeps us updated with such stories.Recently, Mumbai Police shared the story of one of their officers and how he came to rescue at precisely the right moment. PC S Kolekar was going about his day when he found a two-week-old baby choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed. Kolekar’s presence of mind and speed helped him deal with the situation like a total pro! Immediately he located the parents of the baby, who were worried sick. However, Kolekar realised that waiting around for the ambulance might make things worse. So he rushed the child to KEM hospital in his own vehicle. Once there, the child was able to received treatment on time.Netizens took to social media to appreciate the officer’s presence of mind. The tweet has almost 5,000 likes and has been retweeted by over 600 people.Mumbai Police’s social media accounts are extremely active. They constantly share stories of brave cops doing their bit. They also use social media as a way of spreading awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Their posts are relevant and witty, and most likely to make you smile.Mumbai Police Celebrate Nurses With a ‘Munna Bhai’ Twist We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.