This Auto Driver Earned Praises for His Impressive Knowledge; Watch Viral Video

Rajiv shared the video with a long caption describing his memorable ride. He wrote that "after getting stuck in a terrible jam, he was contemplating to exit the auto, when the driver, Ramdev, started engaging him in a conversation." He further wrote that, "61-year-old not only named all 44 European countries, but even named their country leaders. Ramdev, then, named all the 35 districts of Maharashtra, 33 districts of Gujarat and 75 districts of UP!"

Rajiv also wrote, "He then proceeded to educate me on the highlights of Demonetisation, 2G scandal and the Panama papers!"