This Auto Driver Earned Praises for His Impressive Knowledge; Watch Viral Video
"In a parallel universe he could have been a professor with a doctorate at a top-tier University", wrote a user.
Anyone who has lived in Mumbai or has visited the city, knows how long and boring commutes can be. Especially, when you're stuck in the city's infamous traffic. But, like they say anything is possible in the city of dreams, even an entertaining and informative auto ride is!
This is what happened with Rajiv Krishna, an Instagram user, who shared a video of an auto driver whose general knowledge baffled everyone on the internet.
Rajiv shared the video with a long caption describing his memorable ride. He wrote that "after getting stuck in a terrible jam, he was contemplating to exit the auto, when the driver, Ramdev, started engaging him in a conversation." He further wrote that, "61-year-old not only named all 44 European countries, but even named their country leaders. Ramdev, then, named all the 35 districts of Maharashtra, 33 districts of Gujarat and 75 districts of UP!"
Rajiv also wrote, "He then proceeded to educate me on the highlights of Demonetisation, 2G scandal and the Panama papers!"
If you thought that was impressive, wait till you hear another surprising detail!
In his conversation, Ramdev revealed that he had never been to school due to poor financial conditions and all the knowledge he gained was through self-study! He had taught himself to read and write and that he was blessed with the uncanny ability to retain casts amounts of information.
Rajiv mentioned in his post that Ramdev doesn't wish to gain publicity and only rides the auto to keep himself active.
This heartwarming post has gone viral on social media, and netizens are in awe of Ramdev's knowledge and humility. Here's what they wrote:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.