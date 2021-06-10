Mother Recently Recovered From COVID Holds Baby for the First Time
Dr Arfa Sajadin was battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for 10 days before she could hold her baby for the first time.
In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, it is seen how a mother who has recently recovered from COVID-19 in Howrah, West Bengal, is holding her newborn baby in her arms for the first time.
Dr Arfa Sajadin was on the ventilator for 10 days while she battled COVID-19. All this while, her newborn was under the care of doctors. She fought a long and hard way to finally be able to meet her baby.
The result was a heartwarming reunion between a mother and her child. As the doctor handed the baby to Dr Sajadin, she could be seen tearing up while the doctor appreciated her bravery by saying, "You're a fighter. The baby has fought too, but you have fought more".
The video has been uploaded by a user with the caption, "Dr. Arfa Sajadin, who had tested positive for Covid-19, battled for 10 days on the ventilator after her delivery. She broke down after taking her baby for the first time in her arms. Both mother & the baby are fine & ready to go home thanks to ILS hospital Howrah".
Check out the full video here:
Netizens have taken notice of this video and have expressed how moved they are. Here is how they reacted:
These heartwarming moments are what we live for!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.