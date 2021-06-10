Mother Recently Recovered From COVID Holds Baby for the First Time

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, it is seen how a mother who has recently recovered from COVID-19 in Howrah, West Bengal, is holding her newborn baby in her arms for the first time.

Dr Arfa Sajadin was on the ventilator for 10 days while she battled COVID-19. All this while, her newborn was under the care of doctors. She fought a long and hard way to finally be able to meet her baby.

The result was a heartwarming reunion between a mother and her child. As the doctor handed the baby to Dr Sajadin, she could be seen tearing up while the doctor appreciated her bravery by saying, "You're a fighter. The baby has fought too, but you have fought more".