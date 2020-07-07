Mizoram Man Drives Home Recovered COVID Patients For Free

Lalremtluanga has been doing this since March when he first realised that even after people came back home to Mizoram and completed their quarantine period, they did not have the resources to reach their villages. Social stigma had a lot to do with this. Many discriminated against them for being potential COVID carriers and so they were not able to take public transport. For patients who recovered from COVID also the stigma stayed.

Lalremtluanga told IANS that, "Their miseries and inhuman situations stirred my heart."