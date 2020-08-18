Twitter Has Found The Hidden Message in Michelle Obama’s Necklace
Michelle Obama being as iconic as always.
In her Democratic National Convention (DNC) address on 17 August, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke about the need for American citizens to step out and vote. In addition to that, she also left a subtle visual message that left Twitter buzzing.
One of the many things that makes Michelle Obama stand out is her style statement. On Monday, during the DNC, netizens spotted that Michelle Obama was wearing a unique necklace around her neck.
Why unique? Because the necklace spelled out V-O-T-E.
One user took to Twitter to write, "Michelle Obama knocks it out of the park for the win!!! And get into her VOTE necklace. #DemConvention"
Netizens couldn't get enough of the necklace.
Many also expressed their desire to buy a necklace like that.
CNN then reported that the necklace worn by Obama was custom-commissioned from BYCHARI, a Los Angeles-based jewellery brand. BYCHARI is owned by designer Chari Cuthbert.
The official Twitter account of the brand wrote on Twitter, "I never imagined that something I'm so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design."
Surprise, Surprise
According to a report by Daily Beast, the necklace had been ordered by Obama's stylist and the designer had no idea that Michelle Obama was going to be wearing it. Chari Cuthbert was pleasantly surprised when she saw her necklace around Obama's neck on TV.
