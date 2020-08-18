Twitter Has Found The Hidden Message in Michelle Obama’s Necklace

CNN then reported that the necklace worn by Obama was custom-commissioned from BYCHARI, a Los Angeles-based jewellery brand. BYCHARI is owned by designer Chari Cuthbert.

The official Twitter account of the brand wrote on Twitter, "I never imagined that something I'm so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design."