Men Forcibly Smear Holi Colours on Two Women, Twitter Reacts
As India celebrated the festival of colours a few days back, an incident prompted netizens to react with rage. A video of a few men forcibly smearing colours on two women riding a scooter went viral, and has generated an angry response from Twitter.
One of the users shared the video on Twitter, saying, “Is this how you play Holi? Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?”
Another user reacted saying, “Is there just one day we designate as Women’s Day?”
A few others called for punishments for the men who behave in this manner.
Some women shared their fear of stepping out of their homes because of such incidents.
Check out some other tweets: