Meghalaya Granny Passes Class 12 Exams 32 Years After Dropping Out
50-year-old Lakyntiew Syiemlieh has proved that it's never too late!
On Monday, when the Meghalaya Board's Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLLC) announced the class 12 board exam results, there was an unexpected name on the list: a 50-year-old woman by the name of Lakyntiew Syiemlieh!
Residing in a remote village in Meghalaya, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh dropped out of school almost 30 years ago. Most people wouldn't even think of returning to school life and finishing their studies but Syiemlieh isn't like most people. She's defied age and successfully cleared her 12th standard board exams.
And that's not where her journey ends. According to a social media user, Syiemlieh has ambitious plans for her future. She's looking forward to getting a Bachelor's degree in her favourite language - Khasi. Syiemlieh is also a grandmother.
Taking to Twitter, a netizen wrote - "30 years after dropping out of school, 50-year-old #Meghalaya woman clears Class XII. A day after Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, learnt that she had cleared her Class XII exam, has already decided on her future plans: a Bachelor’s degree in her favorite language, Khasi."
Syiemlieh had been attending classes at Balawan College in RiBhoi district, reported PTI. She was the oldest student in her class. Talking about why she gave up studies in the first place, Syiemlieh put the entire blame on maths. Syiemlieh thought mathematics was "too difficult" and consequently dropped out in 1988. In 2008, Syiemlieh got a job as a pre-school teacher and that's when she rekindled with her love for learning.
In 2015, Syiemlieh signed up for an IGNOU course that did not have mathematics.
Syiemlieh is ecstatic at her achievement and looking forward to the world of opportunities in front of her now. She's proven that age means nothing when it comes to achieving your dreams.
(With inputs from PTI)
