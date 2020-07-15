Meghalaya Granny Passes Class 12 Exams 32 Years After Dropping Out

Residing in a remote village in Meghalaya, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh dropped out of school almost 30 years ago. Most people wouldn't even think of returning to school life and finishing their studies but Syiemlieh isn't like most people. She's defied age and successfully cleared her 12th standard board exams.

And that's not where her journey ends. According to a social media user, Syiemlieh has ambitious plans for her future. She's looking forward to getting a Bachelor's degree in her favourite language - Khasi. Syiemlieh is also a grandmother.

Taking to Twitter, a netizen wrote - "30 years after dropping out of school, 50-year-old #Meghalaya woman clears Class XII. A day after Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, learnt that she had cleared her Class XII exam, has already decided on her future plans: a Bachelor’s degree in her favorite language, Khasi."