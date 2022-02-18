YouTuber Claims He Became ‘World’s Richest Man Alive’ for 7 Minutes

His plan was to build and register a company called ‘Unlimited Money LTD.’ The company was to be registered with 10 billion shares and the price of each share would be 50 pounds. If this happened, the value of the company would be 500 billion pounds, making him the richest person on the planet.



The process of opening and registering a company in the UK is pretty straight forward. You just have to use a facility called ‘company’s house’ and fill out and form and the process begins. The registeration process was completed, and Fosh revived the required documents and set his plan into motion. To sell his shares he was out on the streets pitching his plan to passers by and asked them to invest in his business.

As the video progresses, Max tells his audience that he has received the call he was waiting for; his company’s market cap was assessed at 500 billion pounds. He also received a letter from his valuation advisor that he could be accused of fraud due to a lack of revenue activity.