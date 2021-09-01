Man Says Women Are Single Nowadays Because of Feminism, Gets Schooled on Twitter

He says, "Why is it that even beautiful women are single today? It’s simple – feminism. Feminism taught you, ‘You’re a queen! You’re god’s gift to this earth! You’re the prize!’ No, you ain’t. You ain’t a queen. You’re never gonna be my queen as you ain’t my mother. You don’t love me unconditionally. You love me under conditions."

The user, "heartbreaknino617" is talking about how he is "dominant and not submissive" and because he provides for the women in his life, they should listen to him. This is followed by many other bizarre statements that have not sat well with users online.

He goes on to add, "The problem is, I’m a man. When we go out, you expect me to take care of you. I pay for you. But when I tell you to do something, then do it. Don’t expect me to chase you, beg you, get on my knees. I’m not submissive. I am dominant. You’re the problem. You are delusional."

Other have also pointed out that videos like these are common for his page, and that he has made content like this before.