Man Finds Mumbai to Washington Ticket For just Rs 19,000; Internet Reacts

Man finds cheap US-Mumbai flight at ₹19,000, sparks online buzz.

A man recently found an amazing flight deal from Washington, USA to Mumbai, India for just ₹19,000. He shared screenshots of this incredible price on X (formerly Twitter) and many travelers were excited by the discovery.

"Washington to Mumbai flight for ₹19,000," the user exclaimed in his post alongside the screenshots. He further elaborated, "How is this possible? Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!"

The image alongside the tweet shows several economy-class flight tickets priced at unbelievably low range, by many travel companies. FlightNetwork offered the cheapest option, priced at only Rs 18,770 for the Washington-Mumbai route. 

Take a look at the tweet:

Here are some other reactions:

