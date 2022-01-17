Man Criticizes Anushka Sharma’s Post Praising Virat Kohli, Gets Called Out
Because why not have an opinion on a woman posting about her own husband on her own social media?
One thing Indians totally suck at is minding their own business. Social media has made it even more difficult for Indians to do so, and adding to this incident is journalist Rohan Puri's comments on Anushka Sharma' latest post praising her husband Virat Kohli.
Kohli recently stepped down as India's Test Cricket captain, a decision that shocked fans across the country, but one that was received with a lot of emotions. To commemorate his journey, Anushka wrote a long post on Instagram talking about how proud she was of her husband.
But apparently, a wife praising her own husband on her own social media account warrants for some opinions from people who are totally unrelated to the matter. Rohan Puri took to Twitter and criticized Sharma for her "back to back purgation of emotions". He also pointed out that no other cricketer's spouse ever spoke up like this, which apparently meant that even Sharma shouldn't have.
He wrote, "Quite don’t understand that captaincy or leaving it merits such back to back purgation of emotions by a couple when only interest paramount be that of Team India. Never before spouses of greats Sehwag, Ganguly, Sachin,VVS, Gambhir,Dhoni made spectacle of their careers."
He also added, "Such was the decency & resolve to stay away from glory & opulence of cricket that only recognizable appearance Tendulkar’s wife Anjali made was during his last match ! Not a word before/after. Kumble & Srinath had their moms jump out in joy during 1996 Titan Cup, with innocence."
Naturally, users on Twitter were at first confused by this unsolicited remark, and then went on to educate Puri about how this was none of his business in the first place. Here are some reactions from Twitter:(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.