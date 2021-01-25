Lucky Ali Sweeps the Internet With a Heartfelt Rendition of Sayyah
The original song was released in his album ‘Raasta Man’ in 2011.
The year 2020 was tough for everyone, but the impromptu versions of Lucky Ali’s ‘O Sanam’ definitely made it better for most of us. Here to give 2021 a heart-warming start, Lucky Ali released an unplugged version of his song ‘Sayyah’ on 24 January.
Shot at sunset on the beautiful Anjuna beach, the song is a transcending experience where the listeners can glide with the band. Obviously netizens could not help but be swooned by this track. The singer Meiyang Chang also tweeted about the sweet surprise of Lucky Ali’s new rendition.
Check out some reactions here:
