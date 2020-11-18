Netizens React to Lucky Ali's Viral Video Singing 'O Sanam'

A video of singer Lucky Ali crooning his hit song 'O Sanam' and playing the guitar, has gone viral. In the video, the singer stops at a line where there is a mention of the word death, drawing a widespread emotional response from fans.

Lucky, who is 62 now, looks very different in a skull cap and trimmed white beard as he strums the notes and starts singing. Although his voice sounds aged, he has lost none of the hallmark melodious magic.