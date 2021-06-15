Lahore: Artist Arrested for His Long Hair Sparks Outrage Online

Artist Abuzar Madhu was arrested in Lahore, reportedly for his long hair and appearance, as well as staying out late at night. Taking to Twitter, his friend, Natasha Javed, a child rights advocate, wrote about the whole incident.

According to Javed, Abuzar, who is a teacher and artist, was arrested at around 3 am at Kalma Chawk, Lahore. As he was waiting for an auto rickshaw, a police van passed by him. They came to him, asked him for his ID, which Abuzar produced.