Watch: Kerala Police Tries To Solve Murder by Recreating Scene Using Real Cobra

The experiment has been conducted by the State Training Institute of the Forest Department, that submitted a report along with this video.

"The snake was made to bite on the meat and the depth of the wound was determined. The difference between a wound caused by a natural snakebite and the wound caused when the snake is made to bite the victim could be understood through this process," said an excerpt from the report. The findings of the report were submitted to a court earlier this month.

According to a report by Kerala Kaumudi, it was, in fact, provocation that led to the death of Uthra. She was bitten by a 150 cm long cobra snake and had two wounds that were 2.5 cm and 2.8 cm deep.

However, in the experiment conducted by the department, the wound caused by the snakebite in a natural situation was concluded to be 1.7 cm. It was only after being forced that the wound became deeper, and reached 2.4 cm, which is closer to Uthra's wound.