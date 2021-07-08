J&K Woman Launches Area's First Homegrown Detergent Brand
Zarka, a woman from Budgam, has launched KM Sheen, her very own detegrent brand.
Zarka Tanzeel , a woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district has launched her own local brand of detergent powder to be sold in the area. She says this idea came about when she was married and wanted to keep working and doing something.
Her initiative, called KM Sheen, has also help employ other young people in the area. "I completed my education in Srinagar and got married in Budgam district but couldn't leave my dreams. I wanted to do something for myself and for society after marriage."
She said that she always wanted to start her own business, and with the help and encouragement of her husband, she finally settled on launching her own detergent brand. She also set up a factory for the same, and started selling detergent powder along with soap cakes.
Zarka employs 12 people right now, out of which two are women. She is believed to be the first person to launch the area's first local detergent brand.
Speaking about her initiative, her husband, Syed Tanzeel said, "It was her dream project. She told me she wanted to do something, then she decided to open a unit of detergent. The brand has become famous in Kashmir valley as people prefer to use local brands."
Zarka says that her aim is to set up a large factory and help people buy detergent at affordable rates.
(With inputs from ANI).
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.