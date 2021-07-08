ADVERTISEMENT

J&K Woman Launches Area's First Homegrown Detergent Brand

Zarka, a woman from Budgam, has launched KM Sheen, her very own detegrent brand.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zarka Tanzeel</p></div>
i

Zarka Tanzeel , a woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district has launched her own local brand of detergent powder to be sold in the area. She says this idea came about when she was married and wanted to keep working and doing something.

Her initiative, called KM Sheen, has also help employ other young people in the area. "I completed my education in Srinagar and got married in Budgam district but couldn't leave my dreams. I wanted to do something for myself and for society after marriage."

She said that she always wanted to start her own business, and with the help and encouragement of her husband, she finally settled on launching her own detergent brand. She also set up a factory for the same, and started selling detergent powder along with soap cakes.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu: Village Cooking Channel Crosses 1 Crore Subscribers

Tamil Nadu: Village Cooking Channel Crosses 1 Crore Subscribers

Zarka employs 12 people right now, out of which two are women. She is believed to be the first person to launch the area's first local detergent brand.

Speaking about her initiative, her husband, Syed Tanzeel said, "It was her dream project. She told me she wanted to do something, then she decided to open a unit of detergent. The brand has become famous in Kashmir valley as people prefer to use local brands."

Zarka says that her aim is to set up a large factory and help people buy detergent at affordable rates.

(With inputs from ANI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT