Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition

BMC officials started demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office on 9 September.

Quint NEON
Updated09 Sep 2020, 08:01 AM IST
Social Buzz
2 min read
Kangana Ranaut.
i

On 9 September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials arrived at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office-cum-residence Manikarnika Films and started the process of demolishing 'illegal alterations', reported news agency ANI.

Kangana Ranaut also shared photos of her office being demolished by BMC officials.

Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition

In light of these events, many Twitter users have spoken up, calling this a misuse of power and authority.

Take a look:

Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition

A "pawn in the political game" maybe?

Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition

A counter-view.

Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition

One user called it a "game of thrones."

Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition

On 8 September, the BMC had served a 'stop work' notice to Kangana after inspecting her office-cum-residence. A three-page notice stating all the violations had been pasted at the gate of the building and Kangana had been asked to respond within 24 hours, failing which the BMC had said it would take action.

Also Read
Republic TV Employee Quits For 'Ethical Reasons', Twitter Reacts
Republic TV Employee Quits For 'Ethical Reasons', Twitter Reacts

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 09 Sep 2020, 07:53 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!