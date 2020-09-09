Here's How Netizens Feel About Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition
BMC officials started demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office on 9 September.
On 9 September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials arrived at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office-cum-residence Manikarnika Films and started the process of demolishing 'illegal alterations', reported news agency ANI.
Kangana Ranaut also shared photos of her office being demolished by BMC officials.
In light of these events, many Twitter users have spoken up, calling this a misuse of power and authority.
Take a look:
A "pawn in the political game" maybe?
A counter-view.
One user called it a "game of thrones."
On 8 September, the BMC had served a 'stop work' notice to Kangana after inspecting her office-cum-residence. A three-page notice stating all the violations had been pasted at the gate of the building and Kangana had been asked to respond within 24 hours, failing which the BMC had said it would take action.
