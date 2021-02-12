Javed Akhtar's ‘Naya Hukamnama’ is Relevant in Today's Times
A video of Akhtar reciting his poem at the Jashn-E-Kaifi in 2017 is doing the rounds on the internet.
In this deeply polarized time, artistes across the country have been appealing to people to keep their biases aside and stand by one another.
Poetry is one of the art forms that touches hearts as well as makes us question everything happening around us. One such recitation by veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar of his poem ‘Naya Hukamnama' has surfaced recently, drawing our attention to how the piece is relevant in today's times.
The video is from an event called ‘Jashn-E-Kaifi’, which marked the 98th birth anniversary of famous Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. This is an annual event celebrated at the Azmi family in Mumbai, orchestrated by veteran actor Shabana Azmi and cinematographer Baba Azmi.
The couplet by Akhtar, ‘Naya Hukamnama’ (New Ordinance), compares society with many aspects of nature such as rivers, the wind and flowers. With each representing different aspects of our society, Akhtar questions why freedom of speech in India is under threat.
Ending with the lines ‘When Does the Wind and Flow of Water Listen to Anyone’, Akhtar draws attention to the kind of authoritarianism that is being normalized today and the uproar against it.
