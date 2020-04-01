COVID-19: Jaipur Police Wins Hearts By Feeding Stray Animals

With the announcement of the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown in India, several businesses, including regular eateries and restaurants came to a temporary shut down. But amidst all the chaos, the stray animals around the cities who solely depend on our leftovers and chucked food waste suffered the most.

Nevertheless, compassion is not dead yet. Betwixt the incessant bad news, we saw several instances of generosity that encouraged us to do the least we can for our little furry friends.