COVID-19: Jaipur Police Wins Hearts By Feeding Stray Animals
With the announcement of the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown in India, several businesses, including regular eateries and restaurants came to a temporary shut down. But amidst all the chaos, the stray animals around the cities who solely depend on our leftovers and chucked food waste suffered the most.
Nevertheless, compassion is not dead yet. Betwixt the incessant bad news, we saw several instances of generosity that encouraged us to do the least we can for our little furry friends.
Along with the cooperation of various animal NGOs, Jaipur police devised an arrangement of 15,000 chapatis per day for the stray animals and birds of the city so they don't have to starve to death.
Take a look at the message they want to convey here:
The open-handed corporation of the Rajasthan police and the NGOs ensured placement of 8,000-10,000 chapatis for stray dogs every day, along with a huge stock of fodder for the cattle, bananas for the monkeys and 10 quintals of bird feed collected from various donors. They even placed containers filled with clean water around various parts of the city for the thirsty animals. Not only this, but the corporation is also distributing leftover vegetables and fruits among them.
Apart from this, on 22 March, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi announced that feeders can now get a pass to go and feed the stray animals around their residence. She even shared a tweet that read, "Street dogs, cows, and birds can neither get nor give coronavirus to humans. However, in the event of a lockdown, if they are not fed, many will die, creating another kind of a problem.” She even requested various animal welfare workers to feed the animals during the period of lockdown to ensure their well-being.
Now is the time for us to step forward and do our bit. Spare some minutes from your daily quarantine schedule and place food and water for the strays around your building and rooftops. After all, we're all in this together.
(With inputs from News18)