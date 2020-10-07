Watch: Irrfan Khan Reads Om Prakash Valmiki's 'Thakur ka Kuan'
'Thakur ka Kuan' talks about the caste divisions that continue to exist in modern India.
In light of the Hathras rape case, a video of late Irrfan Khan reading out lines from Om Prakash Valmiki's poem 'Thakur ka Kuan' has gone viral. 'Thakur ka Kuan' talks about the caste divisions that continue to exist in modern India.
Take a look:
Social media users, while sharing the poem, said that the poem is relevant even today.
A Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died on 29 September after allegedly being gang-raped by four upper caste men on 14 September. The incident sent shock waves across the country, with many taking to streets to protest. Recently, the UP Police registered several FIRs against unidentified persons, with claims of an "international plot" meant to defame the Yogi Adityanath government.
