‘Dhaman 1’ Becomes First Fully Desi Ventilator to Fight COVID-19

Jyoti CNC, a company based in Rajkot has developed India's first indigenous ventilator from scratch. It was built using Indian parts, in just ten days. It was tested successfully on Sunday (6 April, 2020) and has received the go ahead for production. The company will be gifting the first 1,000 units to the Gujarat government.

The company has named ventilator ‘Dhaman’. And this first version has been named ‘Dhaman 1’.

The team of 150 engineers is led by technologist Rajendra Parmar.