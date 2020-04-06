‘Dhaman 1’ Becomes First Fully Desi Ventilator to Fight COVID-19
Developed by Jyoti CNC, it has been given the go ahead for mass production.
Jyoti CNC, a company based in Rajkot has developed India's first indigenous ventilator from scratch. It was built using Indian parts, in just ten days. It was tested successfully on Sunday (6 April, 2020) and has received the go ahead for production. The company will be gifting the first 1,000 units to the Gujarat government.

The company has named ventilator ‘Dhaman’. And this first version has been named ‘Dhaman 1’.

The team of 150 engineers is led by technologist Rajendra Parmar.

Ventilators Are Vital

It takes weeks to construct a ventilator, as some of the vital parts are usually imported. In the fight against COVID-19, ventilators are vital, life-saving tools. To be able to fabricate a fully desi ventilator, using Indian made parts, that too within ten days, is sure to aid the fight against the virus.

A ventilator costs around 6.5 lakhs. But Dhaman 1 costs only Rs 1 lakh (approximately). A huge milestone in India’s fight against COVID-19.

