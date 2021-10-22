ADVERTISEMENT

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

Here's how fans and other netizens have supported Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Users support SRK on twitter with #IStandWithSRK</p></div>
i

As Aryan Khan's bail applications gets rejected yet again, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen visiting his son at Arthur Road jail where he remains in custody.

Fans from all over the country have shown their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, and have wished for things to return back to normal for them. While some have said that he is being targeted because of how famous he is, others have taken a different route and chosen to speak about how he has impacted their life in the one enounter they've had with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, one thing is clear: he has immense support from his fans, who have taken to Twitter and started trending #IStandWithSrk in their messages of encouragement.

Check out some of the tweets here:

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

‘He Did NOT Have to Be That Nice’: Twitter Floods With Heartwarming SRK Stories

‘He Did NOT Have to Be That Nice’: Twitter Floods With Heartwarming SRK Stories
#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

#IStandWithSRK Trends on Twitter as Fans Shower the Star With Support

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a special Mumbai Court. He has now filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, the hearing for which is schedule on 26 October.

Also Read

Mumbai Drugs Case: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea on 26 October

Mumbai Drugs Case: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea on 26 October

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT