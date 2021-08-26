Hyderabad Park Prohibits Unmarried Couples From Entering, Notice Goes Viral
"Wow, carry your marriage certificate with you to the damn park," wrote one user.
In a blatant show of narrow-mindedness, a park in Hyderabad recently banned 'unmarried couples' from entering the park. A sign board outside Indira Park put up by the management read, "Unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park."
A lot of users found this sign outrageous and condemned it on social media. One user wrote, "New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry! this is clearly unconstitutional."
Others also criticised it, while some made fun of the bizarre notice.
The park's management has taken down the sign amid all this backlash. An official even responded to the original tweet. The Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad wrote, "Banners removed by DD UBD. Inconvenience regretted. Informed local police to keep vigil by regular visits to maintain serene atmosphere in the park."
