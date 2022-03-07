Kindness Pays: Get a Discount at This Hyderabad Restaurant for Being Polite
Dakshin 5, a restaurant in Hyderabad, offers diners discounts on their bill if they are courteous.
A restaurant in Hyderabad is trying to promote kindness with an innovative way to get their customers to be polite to their staff.
The Dakshin 5 restaurant in Khajaguda, Hyderabad, in a press release, stated that customers who show basic courtesy like saying ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you’ will receive special discounts and offers.
The release also said that customers who use these phrases and show good manners will get a discount of upto rupees 35. They also added that they seek to change the mindset of customers and want to promote the use of courtesy and kindness in the industry.
According to the report from Telangana Today, a vegetarian thali at the restaurant costs rupees 165 plus taxes. But a patron will get it for rupees 150 (plus taxes) if they say, "a thali please".
Similarly, greeting the staff with "good afternoon" and placing the order with courtesy will earn extra discount. A chalkboard with the announcement has been placed outside the restaurant, informing patrons of the special offers and discounts.
There are also further discounts for elder people. The scheme is called ‘Elder The Better’. Those who come with older patrons will receive a total discount on the bill equal to the age of the oldest person in the group.
Hopefully this initiative does its part and encourages more people to be kind and courteous to those around them!
(With inputs from Telangana Today)
