Old Couple in Hyderabad Spends Pension Money to Repair Potholes

Donned with all the equipment to fix the potholes, the couple sets out in their car, called the 'pothole ambulance' and fix potholes wherever they see them.

In a statement to ANI, Gangadhar said, "After witnessing several accidents on the roads because of potholes I decided to do something about the issue and find a solution to it."

He even said he tried to contact authorities about the issue and find a solution to it. "Initially, I tried to complain about the issue with the police and the municipality officials but none of it was of any use. That is when I decided to fill the potholes by myself."