The Hemkunt Foundation Is At the Forefront of India's COVID Relief

The current COVID19 crisis has had a tumultuous effect on the country, where most people are rendered helpless as the situation with growing cases continues to worsen.

Amidst all of this, our only silver lining are the various individuals and organizations engaging in collective action, and helping people out to the best of their capacity. One of the major organizations doing this work is The Hemkunt Foundation.

This Gurugram-based organization has worked towards helping people during COVID19, especially during the second wave that has severely hit the country.

Founded by Irinder Singh Ahluwalia in 2010, the organization currently conducts 12+ relief projects simultaneously, including the ones for COVID19.

They have worked round the clock arranging resources, supplying oxygen cylinders to the people in need, and organizing relief camps as well.

Here are some of the main activities that they have been involved in that are helping a lot of people:

Oxygen Cylinder Drives

Hemkunt organized oxygen cylinder drives that operated 24/7 in Gurgaon that started around April 18. They have done two of these drives so far that have been very successful.