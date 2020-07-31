Hardik Pandya Blessed With Baby, Twitter Asks Virat For Good News
But why?
On 30 July, cricketer Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the news that he and Natasa Stankovic had been blessed with a baby boy. He shared an adorable photo of his newborn's palm.
However, what's even more interesting is the meme fest it inspired on Twitter.
Soon, netizens started replying to Pandya's tweet with memes about *wait for it* Virat Kohli!
But why would people make memes about Virat Kohli?
Well, I think it's best to let the memes do the explaining themselves.
Take a look at this Virat-Anushka meme that pokes fun at how the couple hasn't had a baby yet.
Fans seem to be more interested in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in giving them the 'good news.'
In case the intended joke is still not clear, here's a more pointed one:
Turns out, whether you're a man or a woman, the pressures that come with getting married are quite similar.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.