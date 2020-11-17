Faridabad Dog Who Survived Train Accident Finds Forever Home in UK

PFA had made a video about Rocky's fight for life. The video shed light on the plight of stray animals. It was a touching video that moved hearts across the world on the internet. Enough to convince a family in Cotswolds to adopt her!

Rocky will first fly to London, where she will further receive treatment for her legs under the care of Wild at Heart Foundation. Wild at Heart had reached out to PFA earlier in 2020 to help with treatment and find her a home. The process to send Rocky to the UK started in July this year. Rocky has completed all the required formalities, including a Rabies test and clearances from both the countries' government, before she finally jets off to a different world!

While Rocky got incredibly lucky, one must also think of all the other stray animals out there who are unable to receive the same kind of treatment.

(With inputs from Times of India)