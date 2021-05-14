Ex Uttarakhand CM Says Even Virus Has Right to Live, Gets Trolled

Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, recently talked about the COVID-19 situation in the country and his response has netizens shocked.

He talks about how the virus is a living thing, and that it should have the right to live too. He said, "If we talk philosophically, then COVID-19 virus is also a living organism which wants to live and has a right to live just like humans. However, we consider ourselves more intelligent than any other living organism. We are now after it and want to escape, the virus is changing its form constantly,” while giving an interview to a local news channel.

He also added, "Hence, we now have to keep distance from it. It is also moving and we are also moving, but we have to move fast than it so that it gets left behind."

Watch the complete video here: