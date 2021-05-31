Ed Sheeran Recreated the Friends Routine and Twitter Is All for It
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreated the famous routine from 'Friends'
'Friends: The Reunion' recently premiered after 17 long years of the show being over. Fans from all over the world have revisited simpler, happier days as their most favourite characters reunited on TV for more than an hour.
After the reunion, another video has surfaced that has sent the internet into a frenzy. Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox have recreated the famous FRIENDS routine originally performed by Cox and David Schwimmer in the show during the episode, "The One With the Routine".
In the episode, Monica and Ross, played by Cox and Schwimmer respectively are attending Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and are performing the routine there. Check out the video by Courteney and Ed Sheeran here:
This unexpected treat has delighted a lot of fans who have since shared the video and reacted to it in amazement. Some have even asked for a recreation from the original duo.
