Trump Supporter Calls Him ‘Wise Like Ullu’, Desi Twitter In Splits
Lost in translation indeed.
With the American presidential elections just round the corner, there's been quite a lot happening. Recently, a video of political commentator and former TV host Tomi Lahren praising Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign surfaced on Twitter and it seems be have been lost in translation and found by netizens at the same time!
In the video, Lahren is addressing supporters and fans in India. She starts off by thanking Indians for supporting the MAGA campaign and moves on to calling Trump "wise like an owl." She then attempts to reiterate the same, except in Hindi. She repeats the sentence but instead of saying "wise like an owl," she says "President Trump is wise like an ullu."
Take a look:
This obviously did not go unnoticed as netizens pointed out that the word 'ullu' has a very different cultural context in India.
In Hindi, the word 'ullu' is often used to imply that someone is stupid or foolish. Unlike the English association of the word which is 'wise.'
