On the occasion of World Environment day, A doctor in UP is giving away plants to patients as a gesture to commemorate the day. Dr CP Singh of Moradabad's Jigyasa Medical College has been handing out potted plants to all his patients on June 5 to pay tribute to World Environment Day 2020.His patients were very happy on receiving these plants and were warmed by the doctor's initiative. Dr Singh's gesture of highlighting eco-friendly practices such as growing plants is a message on environmental awareness.With nature flourishing around us due to an imposed lockdown on humans, the commentary is prominent that our environment has bore the costs of human activities in a very negative way. Thus it's important we mustn't forget how important the environment is to the well being of humans in a post pandemic world.Dr Singh while giving away plants to his patients also encouraged them to pledge to grow more trees in their own time. In a statement to ANI he said how the bigger idea behind giving these potted plants to all his patients was to make them more aware on the importance of growing more plants."We have given a plant to every patient coming here and we have asked them to take care of it to save the environment," Dr Singh to ANI. While briefing them upon the importance of protecting the environment, other doctors at Jigyasa Medical college also made patients pledge to maintain social distancing, wear masks and regularly wash their hands to combat the deadly COVID-19.We hope Dr Singh's effort to spread the message of saving the environment is carried further by similar initiatives.