Want Him Back: Sushant Fans Teary-Eyed After 'Dil Bechara' Trailer
'Dil Bechara' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July.
On 6 July, the much-anticipated trailer of Dil Bechara dropped on social media. Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. It is a remake of the John Green novel, which also has a film adaptation, The Fault In Our Stars.
You can watch the trailer here:
The trailer has left netizens teary-eyed and in awe of the actor who passed away recently.
Take a look at how Twitter reacted:
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. He was found dead by the Mumbai Police at his residence in Bandra. The actor was only 34 years old. He had several successful films to his name like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath.
