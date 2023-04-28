Desi Twitter Cannot Get Over This 1989 Clip Of Shah Rukh Khan In 'Umeed'

Three years before Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough film debut in Deewana (1992), the megastar featured in a short TV series called Umeed.

Clips from the show are making the rounds on the internet, as netizens cannot get over such a rare clip of the superstar, before he rose to fame.

In Umeed, SRK portrayed a minor character as a Bank Babu who is assigned to work in a challenging village, where he endeavors to improve the lives of its inhabitants. Sounds familiar?

A few clips from the movie were shared on Twitter by a user who wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?"