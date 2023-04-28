ADVERTISEMENT

Desi Twitter Cannot Get Over This 1989 Clip Of Shah Rukh Khan In 'Umeed'

Clips of pre-stardom Shah Rukh Khan in an underrated 1989 TV series will make your day!

Three years before Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough film debut in Deewana (1992), the megastar featured in a short TV series called Umeed.

Clips from the show are making the rounds on the internet, as netizens cannot get over such a rare clip of the superstar, before he rose to fame.

In Umeed, SRK portrayed a minor character as a Bank Babu who is assigned to work in a challenging village, where he endeavors to improve the lives of its inhabitants. Sounds familiar?

A few clips from the movie were shared on Twitter by a user who wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show #Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?"

Although SRK made his TV debut with Fauji in 1989, he also appeared in Circus (1989) and Idiot (1990), and had a minor role in Wagle Ki Duniya (1988) before gaining recognition.

As soon as the clips hit the internet, fans flooded the comments section. While most are thanking the user for sharing such a rare clip, others are hailing the show’s simplicity.

Take a look:

