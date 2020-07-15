Delhi Gurudwara Sets Up Free Ambulance Services For COVID Patients

Sikhs across the world too are trying to contribute in as many ways as they can. In June, the Sikh community in New York came forward to support people protesting against racism in light of the recent killing of George Floyd.

30 cooks were working hard in a gurdwara in Queens in New York city. This group of cooks made and served over 1,45,000 meals in just 10 weeks. They provided free meals to those struggling during these distressing times, where a pandemic and the spirit of democracy are both threatening the citizens of the US. Hospital workers, people in poverty or just about anyone in search of a hot meal could walk into the gurudwara and help themselves!