Delhi Gurudwara Sets Up Free Ambulance Services For COVID Patients
12 ambulances will be stationed across Delhi.
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has been very proactive amidst COVID-19. Their most recent initiative is a great boon for the capital city at the moment.
The DSGMC has started a free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients on Guru Har Krishan SahibJi's Prakash Purab, reported news agency ANI.
The ambulances, 12 in total, will be stationed in different parts of the city across Delhi.
In June, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had launched a ‘Langar on Wheels’ service. For this, 15 vans had been allocated.
The initiative had been taken keeping in mind that despite the lockdown restrictions being relaxed around that time, sources of income were still unreliable, especially for daily wage earners. Harmeet Singh Kalka, the General Secretary of the committee, had felt that it was impractical for people to find their nearest gurudwara. So the Gurudwara decided to set up a mobile facility and make their services more accessible.
Sikhs across the world too are trying to contribute in as many ways as they can. In June, the Sikh community in New York came forward to support people protesting against racism in light of the recent killing of George Floyd.
30 cooks were working hard in a gurdwara in Queens in New York city. This group of cooks made and served over 1,45,000 meals in just 10 weeks. They provided free meals to those struggling during these distressing times, where a pandemic and the spirit of democracy are both threatening the citizens of the US. Hospital workers, people in poverty or just about anyone in search of a hot meal could walk into the gurudwara and help themselves!
