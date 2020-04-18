Delhi Boy Develops Touch-Free Doorbell to Fight Spread of COVID-19

Recently, News18 reported that a 16-year-old boy from Delhi has managed to come up with a “touch-free doorbell” so as to encourage social distancing and make sure that everyone is safe. Sarthak Jain is currently still in school. He studies at the Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi but that hasn’t stopped him from innovating.

According to the report, the doorbell has ultrasonic sensors which can detect a person’s presence around the bell if the person is standing within a distance of 30-50 cm.