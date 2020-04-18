Delhi Boy Develops Touch-Free Doorbell to Fight Spread of COVID-19
Around the country and world, people are doing their bit for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s by staying home or donating money or just by spreading awareness - now is when every little thought and action counts.
Recently, News18 reported that a 16-year-old boy from Delhi has managed to come up with a “touch-free doorbell” so as to encourage social distancing and make sure that everyone is safe. Sarthak Jain is currently still in school. He studies at the Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi but that hasn’t stopped him from innovating.
According to the report, the doorbell has ultrasonic sensors which can detect a person’s presence around the bell if the person is standing within a distance of 30-50 cm.
Jain calls the innovation ‘Arduino’. He told News18 that amidst the pandemic, he started thinking about the different ways in which one could bring the virus home, “It struck me that even doorbell can be one of the potential carriers.” Jain says that the doorbell is used many times through the course of a day by different people and can be a medium of transferring the virus easily.
(With inputs from News18)
