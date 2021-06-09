Couple Marries in COVID Care Unit, Donates Cash Saved for Wedding

As the COVID-19 pandemic in India continues, one thing doesn't seem to stop-- weddings. While we might have come across many cases of people flouting COVID-19 rules to get married, right from inviting a large number of guests to holding large ceremonies, there are some who have celebrated their love in heartwarming ways too.

Amidst this, one case of a couple tying the knot in a covid centre in Maharashtra is a delightful exception. Aniket Vyavahare and Aarti Shinde, along with another couple, Rajshri Kale and Janardan Kadam decided to tie the knot in the Sharad Chandraji Pawar Arogya Mandir Covid Centre located in Parner, Ahmednagar. Not only that, they also donated a significant amount to the COVID care centre in addition to surgical masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, and other essentials.