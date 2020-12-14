Couple Delivers Food To Guests' Doorstep For Virtual Wedding

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to innovate. After all, life must go on. When it comes to weddings, plenty of people have opted for virtual weddings so as to ensure that social distancing and hygeine is maintained and no one is put at risk.

But everyone knows that a big part of weddings is the food and virtual weddings simply can't keep up when it comes to that. Turns out, some people have found a way to keep the essence of a 'big fat Indian wedding' even in the times of COVID.