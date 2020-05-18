The ongoing health crisis has left many migrants across the country stranded, displaced, hungry and struggling to go home. Some are hitch-hiking, while others are trying to make the journey home by foot. Recently, 100 hundred teachers from Telangana came together to help out these migrants, reported Times of India.According to the report, many migrants workers have been crossing the Perkit junction near Nizamabad in the past few days. However, seeing their unfortunate plight, a group of hundred teachers led by the Mandal Education Officer Battu Rajeshwar have decided to team up and help feed these migrants. They are also providing these migrants with footwear as many are walking barefoot.Rajeshwar told TOI that the aim, initially, was to feed 700 migrants crossing the junction everyday. However, they have surpassed that figure by a huge difference. They’re currently feeding 3,000 migrants daily.To achieve this, cooks have been employed and a daily sum of Rs 20,000 is being shelled out to keep the service going.82-year-old War Widow Donates 2 Lakhs Towards PM CARES FundIt’s heartwarming to see such gestures of kindness from ordinary citizens of India. It takes a lot to go out of your way, sacrifice your convenience, and help the needy and these teachers definitely deserve a standing ovation. However, it’s important to realise that there are other ways of contributing to the situation at hand. One must continue to practice social distancing and maintain hygiene and not step out unnecessarily.(With inputs from Times of India)Lockdown: Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For Migrants to Go Back Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.