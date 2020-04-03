COVID-19: Corona Beer Stops Production in Mexico, Twitter Reacts

Ever since the term coronavirus was coined, people around the world started discussing the novel virus and its name, unfortunately, became synonymous to the infamous Corona beer, leaving the brand to become pretty much a laughing stock.

But besides being trolled on the internet for no fault of their own, the company also dealt with serious rumours regarding dropping sales due to the beer being stigmatised with some people believing that there was something wrong with it. Hilarious indeed, but also…not.