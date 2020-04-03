COVID-19: Corona Beer Stops Production in Mexico, Twitter Reacts
Ever since the term coronavirus was coined, people around the world started discussing the novel virus and its name, unfortunately, became synonymous to the infamous Corona beer, leaving the brand to become pretty much a laughing stock.
But besides being trolled on the internet for no fault of their own, the company also dealt with serious rumours regarding dropping sales due to the beer being stigmatised with some people believing that there was something wrong with it. Hilarious indeed, but also…not.
Now, it looks like things aren't all upwards for the brand with their Mexican brewer stopping production as of Thursday, 2 April.
With the Mexican government’s order to suspend all unessential activities until April 30, Grupo Modelo, the father company that also includes brands like Pacifico and Modelo, said that these measures were taken in line with the government’s orders.
However, they also added that if the government agrees, the company is ready to operate with 75 per cent of its staff working remotely to guarantee the supply of beer, reported Channel News Asia.
Well here’s hoping the beer company rides this pandemic wave out!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
