In Flood-Hit Gorakhpur, This Class 11 Student Reaches School by Rowing a Boat

Such is the story of Sandhya Sahani, a Class 11 student from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, who had to resort to rowing a boat to school daily amid flooding in her area. Her determination to attend school made her take this step when her school reopened amid the floods. Her father is a carpenter, and she belongs to a humble background with not a lot of access to resources like mobile phones or internet that she can use for online classes.

"I couldn't take online classes as I didn't have smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by a boat," she explained in a statement to ANI.

While most people appreciated her undeterred attitude towards the situation, many users online even pointed out that she shouldn't have to struggle so much for a basic right like education. Others even offered to buy her a smartphone.