UP Bride Calls off Wedding After Groom Arrives Drunk, Chews Guthka
A bride from UP called off her wedding after the drunk groom forced her to dance.
A bride in UP's Ballia district recently called off her wedding after the groom turned up drunk at the wedding. Not only that, he was also chewing guthka which did not sit well with the bride.
She decided to immediately call off the wedding, even after the groom's family tried to persuade her to change her decision. The 22-year-old bride was from Tikri village in Pratapgarh. Her family also tried to ignore his behaviour in the start, but after the groom kept forcing the bride to dance, she had had enough.
The incident ended with both the families returning their gifts to each other. The police was also called to mediate the situation.
In a statement to The Times of India, station house officer Shrawan Kumar Singh said, "A farmer from Tikri village had arranged his daughter’s marriage with a Ravendra Patel of Kutiliya Ahina village during the corona curfew. He had made necessary arrangements for the ceremony, but the groom and ‘baraatis’ arrived drunk. Initially, the bride’s family ignored their overtures, but the situation turned ugly when the groom pressed the bride to dance before the jaimala ceremony. When the bride refused, the groom created a ruckus. Irked by his behaviour, the bride walked out and her family members held the baraatis captive."
(With inputs from The Times of India).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.