Physics Took a Serious Hit in This Bizarre Sindoor Scene From ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’

Adding to this already long roster is 'Thapki Pyar Ki', a TV show that recently went viral because of a bizarre sindoor scene where the husband trips over something, his thumb falls into a small sindoor box, and he "accidentally" applies sindoor to his wife's forehead. It's a scene even the best of romantics couldn't think of, and yet, this hidden gem lies in our very own Hindi TV serials.

