Long Queue at Nagpur ATM After It Dispenses 5 Times More Cash; Twitter Reacts
When the "paisa hi paisa hoga" meme becomes a reality!
Life is unpredictable and sometimes it gives you surprises that make your day (at least for some). In one such incident, a man in Khaparkheda town in Nagpur went to an ATM to take out some cash, and instead of rupees 500, he received 2500! He was obviously surprised and withdrew the cash again. This time again, he received 5 times more money.
The news then spread like wildfire and soon there were long queues in front of the ATM. One customer then informed the police and the branch was shut down. Police then intimated the private bank.
Upon investigation, it was revealed that, someone had mistakenly filled the tray containing 100 rupee note with 500 rupee notes.
And twitter being twitter had fun reactions to this bizarre episode!
Read some of them here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.