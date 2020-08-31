Bill Gates Bakes Cake, Wishes Warren Buffett With Numbers on B'day

Gates also took to his blog to write a little about his and Buffett's friendship.

He wrote, "Warren Buffett turns 90 years old today. It’s hard to believe that my close friend is entering his tenth decade. Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old. He once told me that he looked at the data and discovered that first-graders have the best actuarial odds, so he decided to eat like one. He was only half-joking."

Gates also shared a very unique numeric ode to Buffett in which he listed out some common things between the two in numbers. The idea was to celebrate their shared interest in maths and data.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised with how 'cute' the birthday wish was.