Bill Gates Bakes Cake, Wishes Warren Buffett With Numbers on B'day
The cutest, dorkiest wish ever!
Philanthropist and businessman Bill Gates took to Twitter to wish his friend Warren Buffett on his birthday but it wasn't just a simple tweet. Gates shared a video in which he appears to be baking a cake complete with frosting.
At the end of the video, the cake has Warren Buffett's face on it!
Gates has captioned the video, "Happy 90th birthday, Warren!"
Take a look:
Gates also took to his blog to write a little about his and Buffett's friendship.
He wrote, "Warren Buffett turns 90 years old today. It’s hard to believe that my close friend is entering his tenth decade. Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old. He once told me that he looked at the data and discovered that first-graders have the best actuarial odds, so he decided to eat like one. He was only half-joking."
Gates also shared a very unique numeric ode to Buffett in which he listed out some common things between the two in numbers. The idea was to celebrate their shared interest in maths and data.
Netizens were pleasantly surprised with how 'cute' the birthday wish was.
