Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day

On 20 January, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Become Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
i

Amid all the excitement of Donald Trump finally leaving the White House and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being sworn in, Bernie Sanders has, once again, become a viral meme. A photo of Sanders sitting alone at the bleachers, wearing a mask and mittens, with his hands calmly folded in front of him has gone viral on Twitter and triggered a hilarious meme fest. From The Last Supper table to the Game of Thrones, Sanders is everywhere.

Take a look:

Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Photo: Instagram/@Jason
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day

On 20 January, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn in. The inauguration ceremony was a very grand affair and featured performers like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. It was attended by former Presidents and first ladies.

Also Read
Twitterati Lobbies for Suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Account
Twitterati Lobbies for Suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Account

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!