Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day
On 20 January, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President.
Amid all the excitement of Donald Trump finally leaving the White House and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being sworn in, Bernie Sanders has, once again, become a viral meme. A photo of Sanders sitting alone at the bleachers, wearing a mask and mittens, with his hands calmly folded in front of him has gone viral on Twitter and triggered a hilarious meme fest. From The Last Supper table to the Game of Thrones, Sanders is everywhere.
Take a look:
On 20 January, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn in. The inauguration ceremony was a very grand affair and featured performers like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. It was attended by former Presidents and first ladies.
