Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Hospitalised Over Alleged Suicide Attempt
Kanta Prasad reportedly consumed alcohol and sleeping pills before being rushed to the hospital.
The owner of Delhi's famous eatery at Malviya Nagar, Baba ka Dhaba, has attempted suicide, reports suggest. Kanta Prasad, who is 81 years old, consumed alcohol and sleeping pills on Thursday night and had to be rushed to the hospital.
He is currently admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The hospital informed the Delhi Police of the incident at around 11:15 pm. While the Delhi Police has launched a further probe into the matter, initial speculations indicate a suicide attempt.
His son, Karan, also confirmed that Prasad had consumed alcohol and sleeping pills that night.
Kanta Prasad and his wife first got fame overnight in 2020 when YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared their story on his channel and asked people to donate. Several people from Delhi helped Prasad run his business despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Many controversies have followed since. Prasad later accused Wasan of defrauding him. However, it was only a few days ago that Prasad claimed that Wasan was not a thief, and he did not cheat him. He even apologised for any claims that he had made in the past.
Wasan also confirmed that he had reconciled with Prasad and the matter was resolved.
Following this news of Prasad's alleged suicide attempt, many on social media have expressed their condolences and wished a speedy recovery for Prasad.
After the initial success of his stall, Kanta Prasad had even started his own restaurant in the area in December last year. Eventually, he had to shut the restaurant down after running out of funds to keep his restaurant afloat.
(With inputs from India Today).
